The Knappa baseball team finished off a school year of complete dominance in the Northwest League, with a 5-1, 15-3 doubleheader sweep over Neah-Kah-Nie, Friday at Broadway Field.
In football, boys basketball and baseball, Knappa was a combined 37-0 in league play in 2021-22.
Knappa baseball finished 18-0 in league, well ahead of second place St. Paul (14-4). Winners of 66 straight league games, the No. 1-ranked Loggers have a league record of 145-3 since 2013.
Ilwaco heads to regionals
The Ilwaco baseball team clinched a spot in the upcoming state playoffs, winning one game and losing three in the District 4 2B tournament.
Toledo defeated Ilwaco 9-6 in a second round game, and the Fishermen bounced back with a 6-4 victory over Onalaska.
Forks topped Ilwaco 7-0, and Toledo beat Ilwaco 10-0, as the Fishermen advance to regionals.
In District 4 1B baseball, Naselle needed just two games to lock up the No. 1 seed to the state playoffs, defeating Oakville (15-0) and Mossyrock (10-0).
Softball
Astoria closes out league season
The Astoria softball team cruised to the Cowapa League championship — now the Lady Fish can focus on a state title, as they finished off the league season with another easy win Saturday, 13-2 over Valley Catholic.
Fourth-ranked Astoria improves to 19-2 overall, 12-0 in league. The second place Valiants dropped to 6-4.