The Knappa baseball team finished off a school year of complete dominance in the Northwest League, with a 5-1, 15-3 doubleheader sweep over Neah-Kah-Nie, Friday at Broadway Field.

In football, boys basketball and baseball, Knappa was a combined 37-0 in league play in 2021-22.

Knappa baseball finished 18-0 in league, well ahead of second place St. Paul (14-4). Winners of 66 straight league games, the No. 1-ranked Loggers have a league record of 145-3 since 2013.

Ilwaco heads to regionals

The Ilwaco baseball team clinched a spot in the upcoming state playoffs, winning one game and losing three in the District 4 2B tournament.

Toledo defeated Ilwaco 9-6 in a second round game, and the Fishermen bounced back with a 6-4 victory over Onalaska.

Forks topped Ilwaco 7-0, and Toledo beat Ilwaco 10-0, as the Fishermen advance to regionals.

In District 4 1B baseball, Naselle needed just two games to lock up the No. 1 seed to the state playoffs, defeating Oakville (15-0) and Mossyrock (10-0).

Softball

Astoria closes out league season

The Astoria softball team cruised to the Cowapa League championship — now the Lady Fish can focus on a state title, as they finished off the league season with another easy win Saturday, 13-2 over Valley Catholic.

Fourth-ranked Astoria improves to 19-2 overall, 12-0 in league. The second place Valiants dropped to 6-4.

