The 2020 baseball season opened for business Saturday afternoon at Ernie Aiken Field, where a pair of Lower Columbia Baseball Club teams met for a doubleheader under gray skies.
With spectators watching from their cars and the players wearing face masks in the dugouts, Pacific Tech defeated Nipp’s Burgers in a pair of five inning games, 20-4 and 14-1.
The Double A Babe Ruth teams from Longview, Washington, included players from Astoria, Seaside and Naselle.
For the day, 12 pitchers for Nipp’s combined to walk 29 and hit 14 batters.
Game 1 was lopsided from the start, as Pacific Tech put up one run in the first inning, then tacked on 18 in the second for a 19-0 lead.
Three Pacific Tech pitchers combined to throw a four-hitter with six strikeouts and four walks while eight pitchers for Nipp’s allowed just five hits with nine strikeouts, but walked 17 and hit seven batters.
Pacific Tech had doubles from Kelso’s Kjell Guttormsen and Ben Muraski, while Joey Strange of Naselle drew three walks and was hit by a pitch and scored three runs.
Seaside’s Justin Morris walked twice and scored twice.
In Game 2, Nipp’s held its only lead of the day with a run in the top of the first before Pacific Tech scored six in the bottom of the inning then added six more in the third.
Pacific Tech had just three hits but took advantage of 12 more walks and seven hit batters.
Kolten Lindstrom of Naselle was 0-for-2 at the plate, but scored three times, while Strange had a double and drove in two runs.
Pitchers Canyon Rader, Brodie Fitzpatrick, Clay Bergeson and Lindstrom combined on a no-hitter, with six strikeouts and six walks.
Nipp’s featured four players from Astoria (Aiden Giles, Karson Hawkins, Sven Johnson and Gunnar Olson), while Seaside’s Riley Kuhl and Morris saw action for Pacific Tech.
