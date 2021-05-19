The Western Christian baseball team did what very few teams have done over the last 10 years — the Pioneers won a post-season baseball game at Knappa.
The Loggers helped, committing errors and leaving runners on base, but Western Christian pitchers Darrin Campbell and Milanno Camarena did what they needed to in a 9-2 win for the Pioneers.
Knappa still has at least one game remaining, in the double elimination tournament.
Knappa had seven hits, but not enough players crossed the plate. The Loggers left the bases loaded in each of the first two innings and stranded 12 runners in all. Knappa committed six errors in the field.
Meanwhile, Western Christian jumped out to a 4-0 lead after a half inning, as Jordan Trammell highlighted the first inning with a two-run single.
Knappa’s only runs came in the fourth inning, with an RBI single by Tanner Jackson and a bases loaded walk to Drew Miller.
Campbell pitched four innings and Camarena worked the final three, combining to strike out 11 batters with seven walks.
Kutter Ball had a leadoff triple for Knappa in the bottom of the seventh, but was left at third when Camarena struck out the next three hitters.
The future still looks bright for the Northwest League champion Loggers, who were 15-0 in the regular season and lose just one senior.