Chasing Warrenton in the league standings for the last month, the Rainier Columbians finally caught the Warriors in a Tuesday afternoon doubleheader at Rainier.
With two games remaining for both teams, Rainier pulled even with Warrenton atop the Coastal Range League baseball standings, following a 9-1, 14-1 sweep over the Warriors.
Both teams are now 10-3 in league play.
“A disappointing evening,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “We went in hoping for at least a split, and now we've got to take care of business on Friday (doubleheader vs. Catlin Gabel, while Rainier plays two at Willamina).
“Ultimately we can still win two and share a league championship,” Wolfe said.
As for Tuesday's losses, “we just didn't do anything at the plate,” he said, finishing with four hits in Game 1, and just two in the nightcap. The Columbians also had just four hits in the opener, “but they got the hits when they needed them. We made three errors, and we made 'em all count.”
Rainier had the same starter (Austin Cantrell) and closer (Logan Keizur) in both games.
