The Warrenton Warriors were facing one big obstacle Wednesday afternoon on their home field: the pitcher wearing a green uniform, with a No. 22 on his back.
And Rainier's Austin Cantrell was too big and too good of an obstacle to overcome for the Warriors, at least on this day.
The Columbians' senior pitcher tossed a complete-game, five-hitter, striking out 11 with just one walk in leading Rainier to a 7-2 win at Huddleston Field.
If that wasn't enough, the Warriors were constantly trying to overcome themselves, and their 10 errors in the field.
Warrenton was on the verge of a couple big innings late in the game, but Rainier's big right-hander had the Warrior batters swinging and missing for most of the day, in the battle between last year's co-champions of the old Lewis & Clark League.
The good news for Warrenton: the Warriors (5-1 in league) still hold down a half-game lead in the Coastal Range League over Taft (5-2), while the Columbians picked up a desperately needed win to improve to 3-2.
Meanwhile, Cantrell retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced, and had still given up just one hit (an infield single by Jake Morrow) through five innings.
Offensively, the Columbians gave Cantrell all the runs he would need in the third inning.
A leadoff walk to Tyler Nelson was followed by a single from Hunter Boulch, a two-run base hit by Jordan Kangas, and — two walks later — a two-run single by Jayden Robb for a 4-0 lead.
Rainier threatened to break the game wide open in the top of the fifth, loading the bases with no outs.
But Warrenton pitcher Dalton Knight took advantage of a 1-2-3 double play to work his way out of the inning with no damage done.
The Warriors mounted a one-out rally in the sixth, as Gabe Breitmeyer reached on an error and scored on a double from Morrow, and Morrow sprinted home on a single by Knight, bringing Warrenton to within 5-2. The Columbians turned a 6-3 double play of their own to end the inning.
A pair of Warrior errors (the fourth and fifth of the day) helped the Columbians tack on two runs in the top of the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, Warrenton had back-to-back doubles by Alec Herrera and Kale'o Kapua to start the inning, and Ryan Hoagland was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
But that was the beginning of the end to the Warrior rally. With the help of a force out at home plate, Cantrell struck out two of the final three batters to end the game.
“It's easy to capsulize the game today,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “Our problems in the field, and tip your cap to Cantrell and the job he did.
“We obviously have some things to work on in the field,” he said. “But it's not symptomatic of any problems that we've been having. It was just one of those days where we struggled. We will have things to work on, and there's still a lot of baseball to go.”
Warrenton plays a doubleheader Friday at Willamina.
