Astoria pitcher Will Reed gave up just two hits and struck out 13 with two walks, helping the Fishermen to a 4-1 win Wednesday at Tillamook, in a Cowapa League baseball game.
While Reed took care of the Cheesemakers, the Astoria offense had all it would need after just one inning.
The first two batters of the game reached on errors, Josiah Hirsch drove in the first Astoria run with a single, and Burke Matthews stole home for a 2-0 lead.
Astoria's Adam Feldman scored on a ground ball by Ebin Hillard in the third inning to make it 3-0.
The Fishermen had just five hits off two Tillamook pitchers, but took advantage of nine walks.
