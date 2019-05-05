There's nothing like doubleheader sweeps on the road, and members of the Warrenton baseball team are becoming true “Road Warriors,” following their third twinbill sweep away from home Friday.
With an 8-7, 15-5 sweep at Clatskanie, the Warriors also took one big step closer to a Coastal Range League title.
Warrenton improves to 10-1 in league, still two games ahead of Rainier (8-3), with Taft third at 8-4. The No. 5-ranked Warriors have two more big contests on the road Tuesday at Rainier.
It took nine innings to win Friday's opener, but only five innings to win Game 2.
Warrenton had seven hits in Game 1, while eight Clatskanie errors helped the Warriors to the eventual nine-inning victory.
With two outs and no runners on base in the top of the ninth, Warrenton's Kale'o Kapua drew a walk, stole second and third, and scored on an error for the eventual winning run.
Warrenton pitcher Austin Little retired the Tigers in order in the bottom of the ninth.
The two teams were tied 3-3 through four innings of Game 2, before the Warriors put the game away with 12 runs in the top of the fifth.
Clatskanie had a complete meltdown in the inning, committing six of their nine errors. The Tigers finished the day with 17 errors.
Warrenton's defense had a much better day, committing just three errors.
Offensively, “We were very aggressive at the plate, and did the job that we needed to” in Game 1, said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “And we were using every offensive gimmick in our bag to score runs. We had 10 steals. It was just 'get 'em on, move 'em over and get 'em in.'
“All the pitchers were having trouble with the hill (a high mound on Clatskanie's field),” he said. “They were swinging the bats well (the Tigers outhit Warrenton 10-7 in Game 1), but we made some plays in the field that were absolutely huge. Alec Herrera and Devin Jackson at first base both made some really nice catches.”
Little (3-0) was the winning pitcher in the opener, in relief of Dalton Knight, while Gabe Breitmeyer (2-0) got the victory in Game 2, in relief of Jackson.
