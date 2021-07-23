The Lower Columbia 10U All-Stars bounced back from a tough first day with a stronger effort on Day 2 of the Pacific Northwest Regionals for 10U Cal Ripken baseball.
Taking part in the 10-team tournament at the Babe Ruth Complex in Eugene, Lower Columbia held its first lead of the tournament, but still dropped a 5-1 decision to a team from Lynden, Washington, in Friday morning pool play. The tournament concludes Saturday with action in the championship bracket. The winning team will advance to the Little League World Series in Florida.
The All-Stars — comprised of players from Astoria, Warrenton, Knappa, Ilwaco and Naselle, Washington — scored in the top of the first inning against Lynden, as Tanner Jones had a two-out single to left field, and scored on a triple by Tucker Delay for a 1-0 lead.
Lynden answered with a run in the bottom of the first, two runs each in the third and fifth innings.
Lower Columbia managed five hits, two from Jones. Lynden had nine hits, two apiece from Levi Lagreid and Carter Van Weerdhuizen.
On Thursday, Lower Columbia dropped a pair of three-inning games. The All-Stars lost their opener to the Helena Earthquakes, 10-0, followed by a 21-0 afternoon loss to the Willamette Valley Nationals.
In the first game, Helena had 10 runs on 10 hits, while Earthquake pitcher Micah Nunn tossed a one-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks. Jones had the lone hit for Lower Columbia.
In the afternoon contest, the Willamette Valley Nationals led 8-0 after two innings, then tacked on 13 in the third for the 21-run win.
The Nationals had 15 hits in the three-inning game, while Rayce Sturgell managed the only hit for Lower Columbia, a single in the third inning.
Willamette Valley pitchers Cody Halley and Trace Mann struck out four with one walk.