The score-by-inning was a pretty simple one Wednesday night at Tapiola Park, where Astoria hosted Seaside for another crucial Clatsop Clash baseball showdown.
The Gulls scored three runs in the third inning … and that was it. The three runs held up for a 3-0 Seaside victory, as pitchers Payton Westerholm and Brayden Johnson silenced the Astoria bats, giving up just five hits, with five strikeouts and two walks.
It was Astoria's first shutout loss this season, and Seaside's first shutout victory in league play.
Westerholm also drove in the game's first run, a one-out double to left field that scored Johnson.
Westerholm later scored on an error, and Duncan Thompson came in on a ground ball by Chase Januik for the 3-0 lead. Thompson had three of Seaside's 10 hits.
Astoria falls to 5-4 in league play, second place behind Banks (9-0), and just one game ahead of the Gulls (4-5).
