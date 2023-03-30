At the two-day Newport spring break tournament, No. 1-ranked Gladstone built an early 5-0 lead, held off a Seaside rally, then pulled away for a 13-6 win over the Gulls on Tuesday.
Seaside trailed 7-2 after five innings before scoring four in the top of the sixth, which ended with Seaside runners at second and third base.
The Gulls were also within one out of ending the bottom of the sixth while trailing 8-6, but an error allowed the Gladiators to score six runs in the inning to build a seven-run lead.
Seaside had 12 hits to Gladstone’s seven, but the Gulls committed seven errors in the field.
Brayde Owen had a three-run homer for the Gladiators, while Brady Jackson was 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Seaside.
The Gulls followed with two close losses Wednesday, as Dallas topped Seaside 14-13. A Seaside error allowed Dallas’s Liam Hale to score the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Each team had 14 hits and four errors, while Seaside held an early 7-3 lead, and still led 13-6 after scoring five runs in the top of the fifth, before the Cubs scored two in bottom of the fifth, followed by four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
The Gulls had six doubles, and Jake White added a triple.
In Wednesday’s second game, Seaside held a 5-4 lead after four innings, but Newport scored four runs in the last two innings for an 8-5 win.
Newport pitchers Ryder Hockema and Markus Everitt allowed just three hits with 11 strikeouts.