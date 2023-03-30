At the two-day Newport spring break tournament, No. 1-ranked Gladstone built an early 5-0 lead, held off a Seaside rally, then pulled away for a 13-6 win over the Gulls on Tuesday.

Seaside trailed 7-2 after five innings before scoring four in the top of the sixth, which ended with Seaside runners at second and third base.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.