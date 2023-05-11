For the third time this season and second time in three days, the Astoria and Seaside baseball teams were separated by just one run.
Following Astoria’s 5-4 win Monday, the Gulls answered Wednesday with a 1-0 decision over the Fishermen at Broadway Field. It was Seaside’s second 1-0 win over Astoria at Broadway, where the Gulls defeated the Fishermen 1-0 April 14.
Wednesday’s pitching dual between Astoria’s Niko Boudreau and Seaside’s Tanner Kraushaar was all it was hyped up to be, as the Clatsop Clash was scoreless into the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Seaside’s Ryan Varozza reached on an error, took second on a single by Cameron Schulte, and stole third.
With two outs, Kraushaar singled up the middle, scoring Varozza with the game’s lone run.
Astoria rallied in the seventh, as Merrick Benesch reached on an error to lead off.
Seaside’s Brody Hillman replaced Kraushaar on the mound and gave up a single to Patrick Perdue-Anderson.
But with two outs, Benesch at third base and Perdue-Anderson at second, Hillman got Astoria’s final batter to fly out to end the game.
Both teams had just three hits, with Kraushaar allowing two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks to pick up the win.
Boudreau went the distance for Astoria, allowing three hits and three walks with 16 strikeouts.
In one of the lowest-scoring season series between Astoria and Seaside, the Gulls outscored the Fishermen 6-5 in three games.
