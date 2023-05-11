For the third time this season and second time in three days, the Astoria and Seaside baseball teams were separated by just one run.

Following Astoria’s 5-4 win Monday, the Gulls answered Wednesday with a 1-0 decision over the Fishermen at Broadway Field. It was Seaside’s second 1-0 win over Astoria at Broadway, where the Gulls defeated the Fishermen 1-0 April 14.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.