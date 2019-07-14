SEASIDE — The Seaside Gulls managed to close their summer baseball season on a positive note Saturday morning at Broadway Field.
Hosting their annual three-day wood bat tournament, the Gulls bounced back from losses on Thursday and Friday with a 6-3 win over Tillamook in a consolation final on the third day.
Seaside scored three of its runs in the first inning, then added single runs in the second, third and sixth innings.
Starting pitcher Brayden Johnson went the distance on the mound for the Gulls, allowing just three hits (all in the first three innings), with four strikeouts, all in the final four innings.
Meanwhile, the Seaside defense backed up their starter by turning double plays in the first, third and fourth innings.
The Gulls took a quick lead when Johnson drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, and scored moments later on a single to right by Justin Morris.
Lawson Talementez and Andrew Teubner followed with infield singles, and a double by Ledger Pugh scored Talementez for a 3-0 advantage.
The Cheesemakers answered with two runs in the top of the second, before the Gulls took advantage of two Tillamook errors in the bottom of the inning, with Johnson scoring on a wild pitch.
Seaside squelched a potentially big Tillamook rally in the third by turning a 6-4-3 double play, and Morris scored on a sacrifice fly from Pugh for a 5-3 lead for the Gulls.
Johnson walked the first two batters of the fourth inning, before Seaside turned another double play to end the threat.
The Gulls tacked on the final run in the sixth inning, when Jarred White drew a leadoff walk and scored on an error.
North Coos 15, Warrenton 0
SEASIDE — Facing an 18-and-under American Legion team, Warrenton's 17-and-under summer baseball team took its worst defeat of the summer, a 15-0 setback to North Coos, in Saturday's championship game of the Seaside wood bat tournament.
North Coos pitcher Jake Simmons tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks, while his team had 11 hits in five innings off two Warrenton pitchers.
Simmons also had a double and two singles at the plate, and drove in three runs for North Coos, which had two triples and two doubles.
Austin Little had the only hit for the Warriors, a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth. Other than that, Simmons retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced.
While the summer baseball seasons have come to a close for Astoria Ford, Knappa and Seaside, the Warriors have tentatively scheduled a doubleheader next Saturday at home vs. Hoquiam, and Warrenton will also participate in the Junior Baseball state tournament the following weekend.
Hoquiam 10, Astoria Ford 4
SEASIDE — Both teams went deep into their pitching rotation Saturday night at Broadway Field, in the final game of the Seaside tournament, between Hoquiam and Dane Gouge's Astoria Ford.
The Grizzlies scored a 10-4 win over the Fishermen in the consolation final.
Six pitchers combined to walk 21 batters and hit five more, while Hoquiam built a 7-0 lead, then relied on its defense to do the rest.
Astoria Ford loaded the bases in each of the first three innings — all without a hit — but could manage only one run.
The Grizzlies turned double plays in the first, third and fourth innings to end Astoria's potentially big innings.
Leo Matthews had Astoria Ford's first hit of the game, an RBI single in the fourth that scored Gunnar Olson.
Hoquiam answered with three runs in the top of the fifth, on an error and two bases loaded walks.
Adam Feldman had a double in the sixth inning for Astoria Ford's second hit, before the Fishermen tacked on three singles in the bottom of the seventh to finish with five hits off three Hoquiam pitchers.
