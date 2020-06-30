For the fourth time in less than four years, Seaside baseball has a new varsity head coach.
The Gulls have brought in Brett Wolfe, a coaching legend from southern Oregon who recently resigned as coach at North Medford, to lead the Gulls in 2021.
After longtime coach Joel Dierickx stepped down as Seaside coach after the 2018 season, Dan McFadden took over and coached the 2019 season, and was followed by Ross Knutsen, who was to have coached the Gulls in 2020.
“Obviously this season didn't go as expected, but with an undefeated record, I'll be stepping back to an assistant role to focus on my family and career,” Knutsen announced on the Seaside Baseball Facebook page. “We're very excited for the future of our program and can't wait to get back to work.”
Knutsen will assist Wolfe, as the Gulls look to continue their rebuilding efforts.
“Along with a new hitting facility, and a strong returning class, we've added a legendary southern Oregon coach,” Knutsen said, referring to Wolfe. “We're very excited to welcome Brett Wolfe to the Seagull family and Seaside community. Coach Wolfe brings an impressive resume with a passion for the game and knack for developing quality ballplayers and even better young men.”
Wolfe spent 25 years at class 6A North Medford (1995-2019), winning state championships in 2007 and 2014, and racking up an all-time record of 494 wins, 198 losses.
Wolfe's hiring at Seaside will make three coaches in Clatsop County — along with Knappa's Jeff Miller and Warrenton's Lennie Wolfe — who have won a combined seven state titles.
Lennie Wolfe is ninth on the state's all-time list for career coaching wins (537), with Brett Wolfe (unrelated) at 12th, and the next coach to reach the 500-victory mark.
Wolfe and his family have gone camping at Rockaway Beach for two to three weeks after each baseball season since 1981.
“Thirty years ago, (moving to the coast) was always the plan with my wife,” Wolfe told the Medford Mail Tribune last week. “We’ve been targeting that area to retire to one day for a while now.
“A job came open in Seaside for baseball that combined my love of the beach with my love of baseball, and I feel blessed to be able to get an opportunity to do that,” he said. “I told them I’m going to give them everything I’ve got up there for at least another five to 10 years.”
He added, “I’m just really excited to be part of a team in Seaside with their coaches, and I’m excited about their principal and athletic director. I’m excited about getting into a new era in coaching and meeting some new kids and becoming part of a really good community.”
