Seaside finished with just two hits, but the Gulls left Molalla with a 7-4 win late Wednesday night, in nonleague baseball action.
Tied 3-3 after eight innings, Seaside scored four runs in the top of the ninth, then closed out the Indians in the bottom of the inning for the victory.
Seaside's Brayden Johnson was the winning pitcher, giving up two runs on three hits in three innings of work. Molalla's Damian Pingo took the tough loss, as he struck out seven batters with no hits allowed in seven innings.
In a game where there were no extra-base hits, the Gulls managed two singles — both in the ninth inning — by Payton Westerholm and Dylan Meyer.
Westerholm finished with three RBI's, four steals and a run scored. Seaside took advantage of seven walks and three Molalla errors.
Isaac Thomas-Kelmentis had two of Molalla's four hits.
