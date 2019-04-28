The Seaside Seagulls had all the runs they would need in the first inning of Friday night's game at Tillamook, where the Gulls posted a 6-2 win over the Cheesemakers in a Cowapa League baseball game.
Seaside's action-packed top half of the first inning included back-to-back singles from Payton Westerholm and Duncan Thompson, followed by a run-scoring double by Alex Teubner for the first run.
After an out, Seaside's rally continued with an RBI single from Chase Januik and three straight walks to give the Gulls a 4-0 lead.
The Gulls collected 10 hits off two Tillamook pitchers, and took advantage of six Cheesemaker errors.
Westerholm pitched five innings to pick up the win, as he gave up just two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Brayden Johnson pitched the final two innings.
Seaside improves to 3-4 in the league standings, third behind Banks (7-0) and Astoria (5-3).
