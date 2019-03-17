SEASIDE — Seaside banged out 12 hits in just four at-bats Sunday afternoon, in a consolation final of their own tournament at Broadway Field.
Eight teams took part in the annual three-day invitational, with Centralia winning the championship final with a 15-7 victory over Hockinson in a battle of two Washington schools.
The Gulls won Friday, lost a semifinal game Saturday, then bounced back with a solid 12-2 win Sunday over La Center (Washington) in the third-place game.
Seaside scored eight runs in the second inning, and took advantage of a big day on the mound for Travis Fenton, who gave up just two hits with two strikeouts and one walk, with four hit batters.
Offensively, Payton Westerholm began with a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first.
He walked with the bases loaded in the second inning, and finished the day with two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. Gage McFadden was 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot, while Duncan Thompson and Dylan Meyer were each 2-for-3 with a double. Brayden Johnson and McFadden also each had a double.
Seaside takes to the road this week with games at Gladstone and Molalla, followed by a trip Friday and Saturday to the Treasure Valley Invitational in Ontario.
Seaside opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a 14-0 win over Corbett.
McFadden and Westerholm combined on a one-hit shutout, with McFadden striking out six with two walks in four innings, before Westerholm closed the game.
Thompson drove in four runs and Meyer had three RBIs for the Gulls, who led 4-0 through three innings, then scored 10 runs in the fourth.
On Day 2, Centralia broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning, on its way to a 4-2 win over the Gulls.
Centralia pitchers Jeremy Wood and Cameron Cabrera gave up just three hits, with 10 strikeouts and four walks. Wood started and went six innings, throwing 98 pitches to pick up the win.
Thompson and Johnson pitched for the Gulls, allowing five hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Seaside committed four errors defensively.
