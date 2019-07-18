Seaside’s Junior National baseball team took fourth place out of eight teams at the recent Junior Baseball Organization (JBO) state tournament, July 12-14 at Bob Smith Memorial Park in Lebanon.
The JBO youth team (for players in grades 5-6) opened the tournament with a 14-8 win over Estacada early Friday morning.
Later in the day, Yamhill-Carlton defeated Seaside 11-9, dropping the locals into the consolation bracket. Seaside topped Corbett, but then lost a 15-4 decision to Mt. Angel, which went on to place third behind state champion Stayton and second-place Yamhill-Carlton.
In addition, the Seaside team was chosen for the Sportsmanship Award.
Elsewhere, Seaside’s Senior American team (grades 7-8) placed fourth at districts, and was also selected for the Sportsmanship Award by the umpires, coaches and tournament directors.
