Seaside completed a season sweep over Tillamook with an 11-4 win Tuesday over the Cheesemakers, in Cowapa League baseball action at Broadway Field.
The Gulls put the game away early, building a 9-4 lead through four innings.
Seaside pitchers Travis Fenton and Gage McFadden gave up eight hits.
Payton Westerholm had three of Seaside's 10 hits, including a double and a home run, with four runs scored. Alex Teubner was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
On the mound, Fenton and McFadden combined to strike out seven, with two walks.
Tillamook — which committed six errors the last time the two teams played — committed seven errors.
The Gulls (5-6 in league) can pull even with Astoria (6-6) in the league standings with a win Friday at Banks.
