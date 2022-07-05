Ryan Varozza, Seaside baseball

Seaside's Ryan Varozza (9) talks with coach Brett Wolfe, right, moments before delivering the game-winning hit Tuesday at Warrenton.

 Gary Henley/The Astorian

Seaside overcame a 7-2 deficit after five innings, with five runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh for an 8-7 win Tuesday night over Warrenton, in a 17U baseball game at Huddleston Field.

The Gulls — as the home team — loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh on two walks and an error, and Ryan Varozza drove in the game-winning run with a walk-off single to center field.

Seaside's Brody Hillman got the win on the mound, entering with a 5-2 deficit in the top of the fifth.

Hillman retired the side in order in the top of the sixth — Warrenton's only at-bat without a baserunner — then worked out of a two-on, two-out situation in the top of the seventh.

The Warriors led 4-1 after three innings, highlighted by a run-scoring single from Tyson McGrorty in the third. Run-scoring hits by Talon McGrorty and Odin Wilson in the fifth helped Warrenton build a five-run lead.

Seaside's five runs in the sixth came on an RBI single from Cameron Schulte, a hit batter and a walk with the bases loaded, and a two-run error in the infield with the bases loaded.

Seaside currently holds down first place in the summer district standings, while Warrenton hosts a doubleheader with Astoria, Monday at 4 p.m., to end the regular season. There will be a seven-team district tournament later next week.

