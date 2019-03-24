The Seaside Gulls made the most of their spring break trip to Ontario.
Seaside played four baseball games in two days, and settled for a 2-2 split. After a loss and a win on Friday, the Gulls lost a Saturday morning game to the Sugar-Salem Diggers (of Sugar City, Idaho), but bounced back with a 19-18 win over host Ontario Saturday afternoon.
There was no shortage of offense in the final game, as the Tigers and Gulls combined for 37 runs and 30 base hits, and stranded 18 baserunners over eight innings.
The teams also committed 14 errors and five batters hit by pitch.
Three players had four hits, including Seaside's Duncan Thompson (4-for-6 with four runs scored).
Ontario scored nine runs in the top of the first inning for a 9-0 lead, and still led 13-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth, when the Gulls erupted for 10 runs to take a 14-13 lead.
The Tigers regained the lead in the top of the sixth, and held an 18-16 advantage going to the bottom of the eighth.
With two outs and still trailing by two runs, a double by Thompson scored Gage McFadden the deficit to 18-17.
Following an intentional walk to load the bases, Seaside's Justin Morris singled to center to score two runs for the walk-off win.
McFadden and Payton Westerholm had three hits apiece, while McFadden drove in four runs and Westerholm scored four times.
Diggers 12, Gulls 1
In Saturday's first game, the Sugar-Salem Diggers defeated Seaside 12-1.
Sugar-Salem pitcher Curtis Drake pitched four of the five innings, and allowed five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Drake was 3-for-4 at the plate, with two RBI's and three runs scored.
The Diggers led 10-0 through three innings, and finished with 14 hits.
Tigers 7, Gulls 0
In Seaside's first game of the tournament, Ontario's Seth Forsyth tossed a complete-game shutout in a 7-0 win Friday morning over the Gulls.
Forsyth threw just 68 pitches in seven innings, and allowed three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Ontario led 3-0 through three innings, then scored four in the sixth inning to put the game away. The Tigers finished with 12 hits, which included a pair of doubles by Kenju Teramura and a triple by Forsyth.
Gulls 10, Burns 8
Seaside finished Friday with a 10-8 win over Burns.
The Gulls led 8-7 after six innings, scored twice in the top of the seventh and gave up a run in the bottom of the inning, before Gavin Rich and Travis Fenton combined to close out the win on the mound. The Seaside pitchers gave up 15 hits, with three strikeouts and three walks. Thompson started and pitched into the sixth.
For Burns, three pitchers allowed nine hits, walked eight and hit two batters.
Eight Seaside players had at least one hit, with McFadden the only player with two hits. Payton Westerholm had a triple, walked twice and scored two runs.
Seaside's six-run fifth inning had given the Gulls a 7-2 lead, before the Hilanders rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.