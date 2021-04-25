Seaside overcame an early 2-1 deficit to defeat Astoria for the second time in 10 days, as the Gulls finished off the Fishermen in six innings, 13-2, in a Cowapa League baseball game on Friday at CMH Field.
The Gulls picked up all they would need with a five-run third inning, highlighted by a run-scoring double from Ryan Varoza that scored Luke Toyooka, and a pair of RBI singles.
Seaside scored twice on wild pitches to build a 7-2 lead through three innings.
Toyooka added a leadoff triple in the fifth, in which Kaleb Bartel had a two-run single for the Gulls, who collected nine hits off three Astoria pitchers.
Seaside pitchers Tanner Kraushaar, Andrew Teubner and Cash Corder allowed just two hits, with six walks and six strikeouts.
Karson Hawkins had a double and an RBI for Astoria, which stranded nine baserunners.
The two teams play Tuesday at Seaside.
Warrenton pounds Clatskanie in twinbill
The Warrenton baseball team completed its three-game sweep over Clatskanie, with a Friday doubleheader victory at Lester Wallace Field, 18-0 and 12-1.
Coupled with Warrenton's 16-1 over the Tigers three days earlier, the Warriors outscored Clatskanie 46-2, with two no-hitters.
In Friday's first game, Duane Falls needed just 54 pitches to finish off the Tigers, with 13 strikeouts. He threw just 12 balls, while the Tigers gave up nine hits and committed seven errors.
Warrenton built an 8-0 lead through three innings, then scored 10 in the fourth. Dawson Little had a triple and drove in three runs.
Warrior pitchers Dylon Atwood, Little and Mike Ulness combined on a one-hitter in Game 2, with Atwood picking up the win. He was also 3-for-3 at the plate, while Ethan Caldwell had a home run and a double.
Warrenton has a doubleheader Wednesday at Catlin Gabel and a single game makeup Thursday at Willamina.
Knappa tops Pirates, twice
Knappa improved to 6-0 overall with a doubleheader sweep Friday at home against Neah-Kah-Nie, 9-2 and 12-7.
The Loggers scored in six of the seven innings in the opener, collecting seven hits with 10 walks off the Pirates.
Treven Moreland led Knappa's offensive attack by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while pitchers Drew Miller and Nick Rusinovich scattered six hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
The second game was tied 7-7 going into the bottom of the fourth, when Knappa scored five runs to take command.
Kutter Ball and Moreland had three hits apiece and scored a combined five runs. Logan Morrill had two doubles and Ball added a triple for the Loggers, who had 14 hits.
The Northwest League title could be decided the week, when Knappa plays a single game Tuesday at Portland Christian (also 6-0 overall), followed by a doubleheader against the Royals Friday at Knappa.