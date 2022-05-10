Most of the action took place in the sixth inning in the second Clatsop Clash of the baseball season, as Seaside hosted Astoria Monday at Broadway Field.
The Gulls held a slim 1-0 lead through five innings, and the sixth inning saw two lead changes, resulting in an eventual 4-2 win for Seaside.
It was the second league win for the Gulls, 7-10 overall. Astoria (2-8) is a half-game behind Seaside in the standings.
The two teams were scheduled to meet Wednesday at Astoria.
In Monday's game, the Fishermen scored two runs in the top of the sixth, when Teague Palmberg reached on a one-out error. Niko Boudreau followed with a triple to right field, scoring Palmberg.
Moments later, Boudreau scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice bunt by Karson Hawkins.
Seaside rallied in the bottom of the sixth, starting with a one-out error.
Tallen Kraushaar's single scored Jake White and tied the game at 2-2, and the Gulls tacked on two runs when Tanner Kraushaar reached on an error in the Astoria outfield, scoring Tallen Kraushaar and Lawson Talamantez.
Talamantez retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, finishing his complete game three-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Hawkins took the loss, scattering four hits (two by Talamantez) with six strikeouts and a walk.
Loggers 8, Pirates 5
After a 10-day layoff, the Knappa baseball team returned to action Tuesday with a Northwest League game at Neah-Kah-Nie, where the Loggers picked up right where they left off.
Knappa overcame an early 2-0 deficit, built an 8-2 lead, then held off the Pirates for an 8-5 win.
Logger pitchers Nick Rusinovich, Jaxon Dietrichs and Drew Miller allowed just three hits, with 13 strikeouts and four walks.
Jude Miller drove in four runs for Knappa, which officially locked up yet another league title, winning their 64th straight league contest since 2017 (and 31st in a row over Neah-Kah-Nie since 2011).