The Lower Columbia Baseball Club, a summer AAA American Legion team, returned to its home away from home for a single nine-inning game Monday night at Aiken Field, where the team from Longview, Washington scored a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Mavericks.
After giving up the first run of the game to the Mavs, Lower Columbia answered with one run in the second inning and five in the third, and cruised to their 16th victory of the season (16-4 overall).
Lower Columbia is scheduled to host a doubleheader Wednesday against the Northwest Star Academy (5 p.m., at Aiken Field).
In Monday's win, Astoria's Dylan Rush threw 117 pitches and tossed a complete game, allowing seven hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. The offensive support also came from the locals.
Trailing 1-0, Naselle's Ethan Lindstrom scored Lower Columbia's first run of the game on a double steal.
In their big third inning rally, Luke Brown (Wahkiakum) was hit by a pitch to lead off, which was followed by singles from Warrenton's Jake Morrow and Tanner Davis (Kelso), back-to-back walks to Austin Little (Warrenton) and Lindstrom, and consecutive run-scoring singles by Rees Hall (Kelso) and Dawson Evenson (Clatskanie) as Lower Columbia's lead reached 6-1.
Davis and Hall were both 2-for-3 at the plate for Lower Columbia, which had seven steals. Four pitchers for Vancouver combined to give up seven hits and nine walks.
LC's Pacific Tech wins tourney
One of two AA teams for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club, the Pacific Techs, ran their season record to 17-1 with another perfect weekend on the diamond.
Pacific Tech won five games without a loss at the Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial tournament in Winlock, Washington.
The team capped the weekend Sunday night in the tournament's championship game with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Cardinals' 18U 'Blue' team.
Pacific Tech had six hits, highlighted by a 3-for-4 effort from Kolten Lindstrom, one of two Pacifc players from Naselle. Lindstrom had two doubles and drove in a run.
Seaside's Justin Morris was 1-for-2 with one RBI and scored a run, and was hit by a pitch.
His teammate with the Gulls, Riley Kuhl, was also hit by a pitch.
To start the weekend, Pacific Tech posted a 4-1 win over Vancouver, in which Naselle's Joey Strange was 2-for-4 and Kuhl was 2-for-3. Morris closed out the game on the mound.
The Techs followed with a 6-4 victory Friday afternoon over TBD, as Morris had two of Pacific's seven hits.
Pacific Tech went 3-0 Saturday, which included wins over Parkside Baseball (15-9), as Kuhl was 3-for-5 with a double and five RBI's, Strange was 1-for-3, drew three walks and scored four runs, and Lindstrom had one hit and was hit by pitch three times; and a 6-3 victory over Nipp's Burgers (another Lower Columbia AA team).
