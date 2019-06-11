The 2019 summer season opens Saturday for local Junior (17-and-under) baseball teams, in a two-day, four-team tournament at Warrenton.

Games begin at 10 a.m. both days.

Saturday's schedule

10 a.m.-Astoria vs. Warrenton

12:30-Santiam Christian vs. Warrenton

3:00-Knappa vs. Santiam Christian

5:30-Astoria vs. Knappa

Sunday's schedule

10 a.m.-Astoria vs. Santiam Chrisitian

12:30-Santiam Christian vs. Warrenton

3:00-Knappa vs. Astoria

5:30-Knappa vs. Warrenton

