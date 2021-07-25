There was high drama Saturday night at Tapiola Park.
It was Knappa vs. Seaside in the end-of-summer, local Junior Baseball wood bat tournament, the closest thing to a state championship to end the shortened 2021 summer sports season.
There was no big trophy at the end, but there was a big celebration for the Gulls, who scored on a walk-off base hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
A sharp single to left field by Lawson Talamantez easily scored teammate Jake White from third with the game-winning run. White had tripled to deep left just moments earlier to set up the walk-off hit.
Before White's triple, the Loggers and Gulls were all set for extra innings in the back-and-forth game, in which Seaside led 3-0 after three innings, before Knappa rallied to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth.
The Gulls scored two in the sixth for a 5-4 advantage, and Knappa answered with a run in the top of the seventh to tie it at 5-5.
The game was a pitcher's dual through five innings, between Knappa's Jaxon Dietrichs and Seaside's Tanner Kraushaar.
Dietrichs pitched six complete innings, allowing six hits with four strikeouts and two walks, while Kraushaar pitched five, scattering four hits with five walks and six strikeouts. Seaside's ace left-hander left trailing 4-3 before giving way to Cameron Schulte to start the sixth.
Dietrichs also left behind on the scoreboard, as Seaside's Jackson Bassett was ruled safe on a close play at first base, allowing Luke Toyooka to score for a 5-4 lead.
Seaside freshman-to-be leadoff hitter Jordan Westerholm was 2-for-4 and scored twice, while Talamantez and Toyooka also had two hits apiece.
Knappa had five hits from five different players, with Treven Moreland scoring twice.
In the third-place game, No. 1 seed Neah-Kah-Nie defeated Ilwaco 10-4, while Astoria Ford knocked off Tillamook 4-2 in the fifth-place game.
Warrenton defeated Clatskanie 14-0 in a consolation final, as Warrior pitcher Dawson Little threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.