The Knappa Loggers landed six players on the recently announced Class 2A/1A all-state baseball team.
Included on the list was junior pitcher Eli Takalo, who shared state Player of the Year honors with Reedsport junior Dallas McGill.
Jeff Davis of North Douglas was named Coach of the Year.
The 2A/1A all-state squad included 74 players, with Monroe leading all schools with eight selections.
Joining Takalo on the all-state team were senior teammates Logan Bartlett and Tristin Wallace on the second team, junior catcher Ryson Patterson and senior infielder Ryker Coffey on the third team, and senior outfielder Shaun Lackey was named honorable mention.
In 2A/1A softball, Knappa senior infielder Laicee Hendrickson and junior pitcher Madelynn Weaver were both selected honorable mention.
Of the 77 players on the all-state squad, Emily Cuff of Kennedy and Madison McKrola of Grant Union were named as Players of the Year, and Nicki Derrick of North Douglas was selected as the Pitcher of the Year.
2A/1A All-State Baseball
Players of the Year: Dallas McGill, Reedsport; Eli Takalo, Knappa
Coach of the Year: Jeff Davis, North Douglas
First team
P: Dallas McGill, Jr., Reedsport
P: Eli Takalo, Jr., Knappa
P: Aaron Buechley, Sr., Umpqua Valley C.
C: Griffin Lavigne, Sr., Reedsport
C: Jacob Vaughn, Sr., Grant Union
1B: C.J. Gale, Jr., Umpqua Valley C.
Inf: Jacob Luther, Sr., Umpqua Valley C.
Inf: Dylan Irwin, So., Monroe
Inf: Sam Grosjacques, Jr., Kennedy
Inf: Mitchell Richwine, Jr., Nestucca
OF: Zach Holland, Sr., Glide
OF: Nick Glover, Sr., Reedsport
OF: Bruce Beyer, Jr., Kennedy
OF: K.C. Pettibone, Jr., Umpqua Valley C.
U: Zach Turner, So., Lost River
DH: Josh Longfellow, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Second team
P: Brian Erickson, Sr., North Douglas
P: Drake Borschowa, Jr., Riddle
P: Carson Brayton, Jr., Monroe
C: Koldan Freize, Sr., North Douglas
C: Sam Gustaferro, So., Umpqua Valley C.
1B: Eric Teran, Sr., Monroe
Inf: Logan Bartlett, Sr., Knappa
Inf: Brandon Freitag, Jr., Bandon
Inf: Tyler Thornton, Jr., Reedsport
Inf: Tristan Morris, Jr., Grant Union
OF: Tristin Wallace, Sr., Knappa
OF: Caleb Parks, Sr., North Douglas
OF: Brady Traeger, So., Kennedy
OF: Justin Herberger, Sr., St. Paul
U: Josh Elinsky, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
DH: Colton Sutton, Sr., Monroe
Third team
P: Wyatt Lyon, Sr., Santiam
P: Sylan Kleinschmidt, So., Kennedy
P: Nic Macuk, Sr., Rogue River
P: Jason Wilhite, Sr., Bandon
C: Hayden Wisehart, Sr., Monroe
C: Ryson Patterson, Jr., Knappa
1B: Jacob Chaney, Jr., Reedsport
Inf: Jesse Sendlinger, Sr., Santiam
Inf: Ryker Coffey, Sr., Knappa
Inf: Kolby Mahoney, Sr., Umpqua Valley C.
OF: Baler Mann, Sr., Lost River
OF: Jace Brazeal, Sr., Lakeview
OF: Alec Avery, Sr., Monroe
OF: Tanner Sater, Sr., Weston-McEwen
U: Austin Freize, Jr., North Douglas
DH: Aiden McAuliffe, Jr., Lost River
Honorable Mention
P: Mason McAlpine, So., Toledo
P: Austin Teran, So., Monroe
P: Bryce Campbell, Jr., Regis
P: Warner Robertson, Jr., Grant Union
C: Ben Hurliman, Jr., Nestucca
C: Glavin King, Sr., Regis
1B: Roen Langum, Sr., Grant Union
1B: Nathan Halgerson, So., Portland Christian
1B: Ethan Halgren, Jr., Western Christian
Inf: Kyle Barnes, Sr., Reedsport
Inf: Justin Krabel, So., Central Linn
Inf: Wyatt Beckham, Jr., North Douglas
Inf: Logan Weinke, Jr., Pilot Rock
Inf: Tyler Voltin, So., Regis
Inf: Darren Campbell, So., Western Christian
Inf: Logan McCloskey, So., Grant Union
Inf: Russel Peters, Sr., Dufur
OF: Jacob Brooksby, Sr., Oakland
OF: Shaun Lackey, Sr., Knappa
OF: Isaac DeLeon, Jr., Jefferson
U: Brody Ballard, Fr., Monroe
U: Mason Morris, Fr., Grant Union
DH: Donoven Hargraves, Sr., Riddle
DH: Hadden Stark, Jr., Country Christian
DH: Coby Smiith, Jr., Bandon
