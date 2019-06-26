The Knappa Loggers landed six players on the recently announced Class 2A/1A all-state baseball team.

Included on the list was junior pitcher Eli Takalo, who shared state Player of the Year honors with Reedsport junior Dallas McGill.

Jeff Davis of North Douglas was named Coach of the Year.

The 2A/1A all-state squad included 74 players, with Monroe leading all schools with eight selections.

Joining Takalo on the all-state team were senior teammates Logan Bartlett and Tristin Wallace on the second team, junior catcher Ryson Patterson and senior infielder Ryker Coffey on the third team, and senior outfielder Shaun Lackey was named honorable mention.

In 2A/1A softball, Knappa senior infielder Laicee Hendrickson and junior pitcher Madelynn Weaver were both selected honorable mention.

Of the 77 players on the all-state squad, Emily Cuff of Kennedy and Madison McKrola of Grant Union were named as Players of the Year, and Nicki Derrick of North Douglas was selected as the Pitcher of the Year.

2A/1A All-State Baseball

Players of the Year: Dallas McGill, Reedsport; Eli Takalo, Knappa

Coach of the Year: Jeff Davis, North Douglas

First team

P: Dallas McGill, Jr., Reedsport

P: Eli Takalo, Jr., Knappa

P: Aaron Buechley, Sr., Umpqua Valley C.

C: Griffin Lavigne, Sr., Reedsport

C: Jacob Vaughn, Sr., Grant Union

1B: C.J. Gale, Jr., Umpqua Valley C.

Inf: Jacob Luther, Sr., Umpqua Valley C.

Inf: Dylan Irwin, So., Monroe

Inf: Sam Grosjacques, Jr., Kennedy

Inf: Mitchell Richwine, Jr., Nestucca

OF: Zach Holland, Sr., Glide

OF: Nick Glover, Sr., Reedsport

OF: Bruce Beyer, Jr., Kennedy

OF: K.C. Pettibone, Jr., Umpqua Valley C.

U: Zach Turner, So., Lost River

DH: Josh Longfellow, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Second team

P: Brian Erickson, Sr., North Douglas

P: Drake Borschowa, Jr., Riddle

P: Carson Brayton, Jr., Monroe

C: Koldan Freize, Sr., North Douglas

C: Sam Gustaferro, So., Umpqua Valley C.

1B: Eric Teran, Sr., Monroe

Inf: Logan Bartlett, Sr., Knappa

Inf: Brandon Freitag, Jr., Bandon

Inf: Tyler Thornton, Jr., Reedsport

Inf: Tristan Morris, Jr., Grant Union

OF: Tristin Wallace, Sr., Knappa

OF: Caleb Parks, Sr., North Douglas

OF: Brady Traeger, So., Kennedy

OF: Justin Herberger, Sr., St. Paul

U: Josh Elinsky, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

DH: Colton Sutton, Sr., Monroe

Third team

P: Wyatt Lyon, Sr., Santiam

P: Sylan Kleinschmidt, So., Kennedy

P: Nic Macuk, Sr., Rogue River

P: Jason Wilhite, Sr., Bandon

C: Hayden Wisehart, Sr., Monroe

C: Ryson Patterson, Jr., Knappa

1B: Jacob Chaney, Jr., Reedsport

Inf: Jesse Sendlinger, Sr., Santiam

Inf: Ryker Coffey, Sr., Knappa

Inf: Kolby Mahoney, Sr., Umpqua Valley C.

OF: Baler Mann, Sr., Lost River

OF: Jace Brazeal, Sr., Lakeview

OF: Alec Avery, Sr., Monroe

OF: Tanner Sater, Sr., Weston-McEwen

U: Austin Freize, Jr., North Douglas

DH: Aiden McAuliffe, Jr., Lost River

Honorable Mention

P: Mason McAlpine, So., Toledo

P: Austin Teran, So., Monroe

P: Bryce Campbell, Jr., Regis

P: Warner Robertson, Jr., Grant Union

C: Ben Hurliman, Jr., Nestucca

C: Glavin King, Sr., Regis

1B: Roen Langum, Sr., Grant Union

1B: Nathan Halgerson, So., Portland Christian

1B: Ethan Halgren, Jr., Western Christian

Inf: Kyle Barnes, Sr., Reedsport

Inf: Justin Krabel, So., Central Linn

Inf: Wyatt Beckham, Jr., North Douglas

Inf: Logan Weinke, Jr., Pilot Rock

Inf: Tyler Voltin, So., Regis

Inf: Darren Campbell, So., Western Christian

Inf: Logan McCloskey, So., Grant Union

Inf: Russel Peters, Sr., Dufur

OF: Jacob Brooksby, Sr., Oakland

OF: Shaun Lackey, Sr., Knappa

OF: Isaac DeLeon, Jr., Jefferson

U: Brody Ballard, Fr., Monroe

U: Mason Morris, Fr., Grant Union

DH: Donoven Hargraves, Sr., Riddle

DH: Hadden Stark, Jr., Country Christian

DH: Coby Smiith, Jr., Bandon

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

