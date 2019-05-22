In the most predictable outcome of the first round, the Knappa baseball team beat up Nestucca for the fourth time this season, 9-0, this time in a Class 2A state playoff game Wednesday at Knappa.
The Loggers were 4-0 against the Bobcats this season, with three wins in the league season by a combined 22-1.
In Wednesday's win, Knappa starter Eli Takalo gave up an infield single in the first inning, but that was all, as the junior went the distance for a one-hit shutout, with 16 strikeouts and three walks.
“We played well in every area,” said Knappa coach Jeff Miller. “Of course Eli was dominant, but we had guys get hits from all parts of the lineup, and everybody stepped up, even with some players playing other positions.”
A recent injury to Knappa's Ryker Coffey (who is day-to-day on his return) resulted in some lineup changes defensively, but the Loggers only committed one error — even though the Knappa defense did not have to make a lot of plays, with Takalo ringing up 16 K's.
“Our guys have been through this before (when the Loggers lost Reuben Cruz in last year's championship run), and we're fortunate to have players who can step in when needed and play well,” Miller said.
But just in case, “Eli was really effective,” he said of Takalo. “He threw a few more pitches over the fifth and sixth, but he did the job you like to see in a playoff game.”
Logan Bartlett “struggled at the plate (1-for-3),” Miller said, “but he also had the big hit,” a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
The other big hit was a leadoff triple in the first inning by Tristin Wallace.
“To get a triple to start the game gave us some confidence, and settled everybody's nerves,” Miller said.
The Loggers went on to score at least one run in every inning.
Considering Knappa's record in first round playoff games over the last 11 years — the Bobcats didn't have much of a chance.
In a record that's probably unmatched at any level, the Loggers have won 12 games in the first round for 12 straight years. They missed the state playoffs in 2007, after winning a first round game in 2006. Knappa's last loss in the round of 16 was to Grant Union in 2005.
And the Loggers were the home team for most of those first round games.
Other than their annual trip to Keizer, Knappa has not had to play a road playoff game since 2013.
And the most important numbers of all — the Loggers have a string of nine straight wins in the post-season.
And they will be favored to make it 10, when Knappa hosts Regis in a state quarterfinal Friday (the Rams defeated Neah-Kah-Nie, 9-1).
Loggers in Sweet 16 games:
2019: Knappa 9, Nestucca 0
2018: Knappa 16, Riddle 0
2017: Knappa 15, Lost River 1
2016: Knappa 10, Oakland 4
2015: Knappa 19, Lost River 2
2014: Knappa 25, Lost River 1
2013: Knappa 11, Oakridge 7
2012: Knappa 13, Horizon Christian 11
2011: Knappa 15, Lost River 2
2010: Knappa 7, Lowell 2
2009: Knappa 5, Lakeview 3
2008: Knappa 12, Lowell 1
2007: Missed state playoffs
2006: Knappa 9, Regis 0
2005: Grant Union 10, Knappa 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.