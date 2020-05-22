The 2020 summer baseball season may be starting soon for Knappa graduate Dale Takalo.
The right-handed pitcher and former Logger is returning to play for the Cowlitz Black Bears, a collegiate summer league team.
A member of the West Coast League, Cowlitz announced Takalo’s plan to return Thursday, with the season opener still scheduled for June 3 vs. the Portland Gherkins at David Story Field in Longview, Washington.
Takalo made three appearances for Blue Mountain Community College earlier this spring before the season was canceled. The sophomore had a 2-1 record with 20 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched for the Timberwolves.
He appeared in 14 games for Cowlitz last summer. Takalo will be transferring in the fall to Lewis & Clark College.
“Dale is a bulldog,” said Cowlitz head coach Grady Tweit. “He wants the ball every game and is ready for any situation you put him in.”
Takalo’s younger brother Eli will play next season at Mt. Hood Community College.
Meanwhile, several local players are on this year’s summer roster of the Lower Columbia Baseball Club in Longview. Lower Columbia will open its summer season with Warrenton’s Devin Jackson, Austin Little and Jake Morrow, Astoria’s Dylan Rush and Naselle’s Ethan Lindstrom on June 10 in Hillsboro against the Portland Barbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.