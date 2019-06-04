The Knappa Loggers landed all nine starters, plus one, on this year's Northwest all-league baseball team, as voted on by the league's coaches.

Logger junior Eli Takalo was named as the league's Player of the Year, and Knappa's Jeff Miller earned Coach of the Year honors, as the Loggers extended their six-year record in league play to 117-3.

Neah-Kah-Nie also had 10 players named all-league. The Loggers and Pirates combined for 20 of the 40 all-league selections.

Takalo was joined on the first team by teammates Logan Bartlett, Ryker Coffey and Tristin Wallace.

Four more Loggers made the second team: Logan Flues, Devin Hoover, Shaun Lackey and Ryson Patterson, while Jaxson Goodman and Cameron Miethe made honorable mention.

The complete Northwest all-league team:

Player of the Year: Eli Takalo, Knappa

Coach of the Year: Jeff Miller, Knappa

First Team

Eli Takalo, Jr., Knappa

Logan Bartlett, Sr., Knappa

Ryker Coffey, Sr., Knappa

Tim Crawford, Jr., St. Paul

Andrew Dailey, Jr., Portland Christian

Josh Elinsky, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Nolan Helgerson, So., Portland Christian

Justin Herberger, Sr., St. Paul

Josh Longfellow, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

A.J. Pieper, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Mitchell Richwine, Jr., Nestucca

Tristin Wallace, Sr., Knappa

Second Team

Andrew Clark, So., Gaston

Logan Flues, Sr., Knappa

Devin Hoover, So., Knappa

Ben Hurliman, Jr., Nestucca

Jaidyn Jackson, Sr., St. Paul

Shaun Lackey, Sr., Knappa

Jon Lommen, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Riley Marshall, Sr., Gaston

Kane Mihalak, So., Portland Christian

Reed Overfield St. Paul

Ryson Patterson, Jr., Knappa

Trey Wimberly, Jr., Nestucca

Honorable Mention

Tristan Bennett, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Logan Blackburn, Jr., Nestucca

Zach Brentano, Sr., St. Paul

Ocean Burlingham, Jr., Gaston

Anthony Chinchilla, Jr., Portland Christian

John-Michael Garner, Fr., Gaston

Jaxson Goodman, Jr., Knappa

Tyler Hagerty, So., Nestucca

Mychal Kelly, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Rawley Koch, Sr., St. Paul

Eric Lambert, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Eric Loza, So., Neah-Kah-Nie

Cameron Miethe, So., Knappa

Kent Pieper, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Dylan Tallent, Fr., Gaston

Keygan Wagner, So., Neah-Kah-Nie

Sportsmanship: Nestucca

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

