The Knappa Loggers landed all nine starters, plus one, on this year's Northwest all-league baseball team, as voted on by the league's coaches.
Logger junior Eli Takalo was named as the league's Player of the Year, and Knappa's Jeff Miller earned Coach of the Year honors, as the Loggers extended their six-year record in league play to 117-3.
Neah-Kah-Nie also had 10 players named all-league. The Loggers and Pirates combined for 20 of the 40 all-league selections.
Takalo was joined on the first team by teammates Logan Bartlett, Ryker Coffey and Tristin Wallace.
Four more Loggers made the second team: Logan Flues, Devin Hoover, Shaun Lackey and Ryson Patterson, while Jaxson Goodman and Cameron Miethe made honorable mention.
The complete Northwest all-league team:
Player of the Year: Eli Takalo, Knappa
Coach of the Year: Jeff Miller, Knappa
First Team
Eli Takalo, Jr., Knappa
Logan Bartlett, Sr., Knappa
Ryker Coffey, Sr., Knappa
Tim Crawford, Jr., St. Paul
Andrew Dailey, Jr., Portland Christian
Josh Elinsky, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Nolan Helgerson, So., Portland Christian
Justin Herberger, Sr., St. Paul
Josh Longfellow, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
A.J. Pieper, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Mitchell Richwine, Jr., Nestucca
Tristin Wallace, Sr., Knappa
Second Team
Andrew Clark, So., Gaston
Logan Flues, Sr., Knappa
Devin Hoover, So., Knappa
Ben Hurliman, Jr., Nestucca
Jaidyn Jackson, Sr., St. Paul
Shaun Lackey, Sr., Knappa
Jon Lommen, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Riley Marshall, Sr., Gaston
Kane Mihalak, So., Portland Christian
Reed Overfield St. Paul
Ryson Patterson, Jr., Knappa
Trey Wimberly, Jr., Nestucca
Honorable Mention
Tristan Bennett, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Logan Blackburn, Jr., Nestucca
Zach Brentano, Sr., St. Paul
Ocean Burlingham, Jr., Gaston
Anthony Chinchilla, Jr., Portland Christian
John-Michael Garner, Fr., Gaston
Jaxson Goodman, Jr., Knappa
Tyler Hagerty, So., Nestucca
Mychal Kelly, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Rawley Koch, Sr., St. Paul
Eric Lambert, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Eric Loza, So., Neah-Kah-Nie
Cameron Miethe, So., Knappa
Kent Pieper, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Dylan Tallent, Fr., Gaston
Keygan Wagner, So., Neah-Kah-Nie
Sportsmanship: Nestucca
