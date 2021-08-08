Brett Wolfe, Seaside
In his first year as Seaside baseball coach, Brett Wolfe was one of two Coaches of the Year in the Cowapa League.

 Gary Henley

For the first time since 2014 (not counting the canceled 2020 season), no baseball team from Clatsop County played for a state championship in the shortened 2021 spring season.

Still, for the locals, the season featured three league Coaches of the Year, two league champions and one Player of the Year.

Warrenton and Knappa came the closest, both advancing to the final eight of the unofficial state tournaments for 3A and 2A, respectively.

At the 4A level, Seaside's Brett Wolfe — in his first year with the Gulls — was named as one of the Coach of the Year recipients in the Cowapa League, along with Joe Baumgartner of league champion Banks.

The Braves had all nine starters earn all-league honors, including Player of the Year Charlie White and Pitcher of the Year Riley Harbaugh. Seaside had six players on the all-league team.

In the Class 3A Coastal Range League, Warrenton's Lennie Wolfe was selected as Coach of the Year for the 12th time, while all nine Warrior starters — seven of whom return next season — earned all-league honors.

Knappa's Jeff Miller was Coach of the Year in the 2A Northwest League, with Logger junior Drew Miller the Player of the Year.

Cowapa All-League

Player of the Year: Charlie White, Banks

Pitcher of the Year: Riley Harbaugh, Banks

Coaches of the Year: Joe Baumgartner, Banks; Brett Wolfe, Seaside

First Team

P: Riley Harbaugh, Sr., Banks

P: Tanner Kraushaar, So., Seaside

P: Gunnar Olson, So., Astoria

C: Colton Harmon, Sr., Tillamook

C: Riley Kuhl, Sr., Seaside

C: Charlie White, Jr., Banks

Inf: Cole Belden, Jr., Banks

Inf: Wyat Hesselman, Fr., Banks

Inf: Cam Louie, Sr., Banks

Inf: Justin Morris, Sr., Seaside

Inf: Trask Petersen, So., Tillamook

Inf: Conner Stone, Sr., Banks

Inf: Lawson Talamantez, Jr., Seaside

OF: Will French, Sr., Valley Catholic

OF: Colten Hesselman, Jr., Banks

OF: Isaac Hornbeak, Sr., Tillamook

OF: Tony Tumbarello, Sr., Astoria

OF: Jarred White, Jr., Seaside

Honorable Mention

P: Niko Boudreau, So., Astoria

C: Alex Wesselman, Sr., Valley Catholic

Inf: Karson Hawkins, So., Astoria

OF: Logan Kind, So., Banks

OF: Eliott King, Sr., Banks

OF: Parker McKibbin, So., Tillamook

OF: Andrew Teubner, Sr., Seaside

Coastal Range All-League

Player of the Year: Brayden Marcum, Rainier

Coach of the Year: Lennie Wolfe, Warrenton

Sportsmanship: Clatskanie

First Team

Brayden Marcum, Sr., Rainier

Dylon Atwood, So., Warrenton

Jake Breeden, Sr., Rainier

Ethan Caldwell, Jr., Warrenton

Josh Earls, Jr., Warrenton

Duane Falls, Sr., Warrenton

Korbin Howell, Sr., Rainier

Topher McDonnell, Fr., Clatskanie

Francisco Ramos, Sr., Taft

Darius Smith, Sr., Taft

Austin Stout, So., Rainier

Kenney Tripp, Jr., Rainier

Second Team

Hordie Bodden Bodden, Jr., Warrenton

Dominik Briant, Sr., Willamina

Logan Chapman, Jr., Rainier

Baron Delameter, So., Taft

Nic George, Sr., Rainier

Kaden Hindman, Jr., Taft

Dawson Little, So., Warrenton

Bobby McEwen, Sr., Willamina

Kyle Souther, Sr., Rainier

Nathan Streibeck, Jr., Warrenton

Mikey Ulness, So., Warrenton

Jordyn Ward, Sr., Clatskanie

Honorable Mention

Ayden Boursaw, Fr., Clatskanie

Josh Ellis, So., Rainier

Corey Greenlaw, Jr., Willamina

Ryan Hoagland, Sr., Warrenton

Gavin Koceja, So., Taft

Isaiah Top, Sr., Clatskanie

Drue Tuck, Sr., Willamina

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.