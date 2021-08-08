For the first time since 2014 (not counting the canceled 2020 season), no baseball team from Clatsop County played for a state championship in the shortened 2021 spring season.
Still, for the locals, the season featured three league Coaches of the Year, two league champions and one Player of the Year.
Warrenton and Knappa came the closest, both advancing to the final eight of the unofficial state tournaments for 3A and 2A, respectively.
At the 4A level, Seaside's Brett Wolfe — in his first year with the Gulls — was named as one of the Coach of the Year recipients in the Cowapa League, along with Joe Baumgartner of league champion Banks.
The Braves had all nine starters earn all-league honors, including Player of the Year Charlie White and Pitcher of the Year Riley Harbaugh. Seaside had six players on the all-league team.
In the Class 3A Coastal Range League, Warrenton's Lennie Wolfe was selected as Coach of the Year for the 12th time, while all nine Warrior starters — seven of whom return next season — earned all-league honors.
Knappa's Jeff Miller was Coach of the Year in the 2A Northwest League, with Logger junior Drew Miller the Player of the Year.
Cowapa All-League
Player of the Year: Charlie White, Banks
Pitcher of the Year: Riley Harbaugh, Banks
Coaches of the Year: Joe Baumgartner, Banks; Brett Wolfe, Seaside
First Team
P: Riley Harbaugh, Sr., Banks
P: Tanner Kraushaar, So., Seaside
P: Gunnar Olson, So., Astoria
C: Colton Harmon, Sr., Tillamook
C: Riley Kuhl, Sr., Seaside
C: Charlie White, Jr., Banks
Inf: Cole Belden, Jr., Banks
Inf: Wyat Hesselman, Fr., Banks
Inf: Cam Louie, Sr., Banks
Inf: Justin Morris, Sr., Seaside
Inf: Trask Petersen, So., Tillamook
Inf: Conner Stone, Sr., Banks
Inf: Lawson Talamantez, Jr., Seaside
OF: Will French, Sr., Valley Catholic
OF: Colten Hesselman, Jr., Banks
OF: Isaac Hornbeak, Sr., Tillamook
OF: Tony Tumbarello, Sr., Astoria
OF: Jarred White, Jr., Seaside
Honorable Mention
P: Niko Boudreau, So., Astoria
C: Alex Wesselman, Sr., Valley Catholic
Inf: Karson Hawkins, So., Astoria
OF: Logan Kind, So., Banks
OF: Eliott King, Sr., Banks
OF: Parker McKibbin, So., Tillamook
OF: Andrew Teubner, Sr., Seaside
Coastal Range All-League
Player of the Year: Brayden Marcum, Rainier
Coach of the Year: Lennie Wolfe, Warrenton
Sportsmanship: Clatskanie
First Team
Brayden Marcum, Sr., Rainier
Dylon Atwood, So., Warrenton
Jake Breeden, Sr., Rainier
Ethan Caldwell, Jr., Warrenton
Josh Earls, Jr., Warrenton
Duane Falls, Sr., Warrenton
Korbin Howell, Sr., Rainier
Topher McDonnell, Fr., Clatskanie
Francisco Ramos, Sr., Taft
Darius Smith, Sr., Taft
Austin Stout, So., Rainier
Kenney Tripp, Jr., Rainier
Second Team
Hordie Bodden Bodden, Jr., Warrenton
Dominik Briant, Sr., Willamina
Logan Chapman, Jr., Rainier
Baron Delameter, So., Taft
Nic George, Sr., Rainier
Kaden Hindman, Jr., Taft
Dawson Little, So., Warrenton
Bobby McEwen, Sr., Willamina
Kyle Souther, Sr., Rainier
Nathan Streibeck, Jr., Warrenton
Mikey Ulness, So., Warrenton
Jordyn Ward, Sr., Clatskanie
Honorable Mention
Ayden Boursaw, Fr., Clatskanie
Josh Ellis, So., Rainier
Corey Greenlaw, Jr., Willamina
Ryan Hoagland, Sr., Warrenton
Gavin Koceja, So., Taft
Isaiah Top, Sr., Clatskanie
Drue Tuck, Sr., Willamina