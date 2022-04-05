In a pitcher's duel Tuesday afternoon at Tillamook, the Cheesemakers did just enough to hold off Astoria, 2-1, in a Cowapa League baseball opener.

Tillamook pitcher Parker McKibbin tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks, while Astoria's Niko Boudreau scattered five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

The difference came on four Astoria errors, which helped the Cheesemakers score one unearned run in the fifth inning, when the Fishermen committed three of their four errors.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Boudreau reached on a two-base error by Tillamook, then scored on a single by Sven Johnson, who finished with both Astoria hits.

With a runner at second, McKibbin retired the final Fisherman batter to end the game.

