Tillamook scored three runs in the first inning and four in the fifth, and that was enough to defeat Astoria 7-1 in a Cowapa League baseball game Friday at CMH Field.

Junior Gonzalez threw a complete game for the Cheesemakers, scattering six hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk. Gonzalez had two doubles at the plate.

Merrick Benesch and Teague Palmberg each had two hits for Astoria.

