Tillamook had just two hits, but took advantage of three Astoria errors and a two-run fifth inning to score a 3-2 victory over the Fishermen, in a Cowapa League baseball game Saturday at Tapiola Park.
Astoria grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Niko Boudreau singled to score Tony Tumbarello and Gunnar Olson.
The Fishermen had seven hits, including doubles from Aiden Giles and Michael Moore, but stranded 11 runners in seven innings.
Tumbarello reached base four times, drawing two walks and two hit by pitch.
Moore and Boudreau combined on the mound to limit Tillamook to just two hits, with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
Astoria has home games this week vs. Valley Catholic (Monday) and Seaside (Friday), both at Tapiola Park.
Loggers sweep Gaston
Knappa completed a three-game sweep over Gaston for the week, with a pair of wins Friday at Knappa, 8-4 and 16-6.
The Loggers wrapped up the first game with seven runs in the third inning.
Three pitchers (Drew Miller, Logan Morrill, Jaxon Dietrichs) did the rest, limiting the Greyhounds to just two hits, with 11 strikeouts and seven walks. Miller pitched four innings for the victory.
Camo Miethe and Treven Moreland each had two hits for the Loggers, who had seven steals and drew 10 walks.
In Game 2, Knappa led 6-2 after two innings, and tacked on 10 runs in the fourth.
Kutter Ball had a double and a triple as part of a 12-hit attack, while pitchers Mark Miller and Nick Rusinovich gave up just three hits with eight strikeouts and 10 walks in the five-inning win.
Knappa has three games vs. Neah-Kah-Nie this week.