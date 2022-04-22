A seventh inning rally by Seaside came up short Wednesday at Broadway Field, where Tillamook hung on for a 9-7 win over the Gulls in Cowapa League baseball action.

Seaside had 10 hits to Tillamook's eight, but the Gulls committed eight errors.

The Cheesemakers led 9-4 entering the bottom of the seventh, when Seaside rallied with three runs before Tillamook recorded the final out.

