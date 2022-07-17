The final weekend of baseball for the local 17-and-under teams came to a close Sunday at Tapiola Park, with the last three games of a three-day, nine-game round robin tournament.
The tournament was originally planned as a seven-team bracket tournament, before Clatskanie canceled its appearance right before the start of Friday's games.
Instead, Astoria Ford was the host for a nine-game round robin event, with Ilwaco, Knappa, Seaside, Tillamook and Warrenton.
Tillamook finished with a perfect 3-0 record, as the Cheesemakers scored victories over Warrenton (4-1), Astoria (a 10-run victory) and Seaside (13-4), while Ilwaco and Warrenton each finished 2-1, followed by the Gulls (1-2) and Astoria (0-3).
Seaside topped the seven-team district with an 11-1 regular season record, but came up short against Ilwaco on Friday, and lost a 13-4 decision to Tillamook in Sunday's finale.
Ilwaco capped a successful tournament with an 11-10 victory Sunday over Knappa.
After outhitting Seaside 14-4 in Friday's win, Ilwaco scored six runs in the second inning against Knappa in Sunday's game, for an early six-run lead.
The Fishermen were saved by the bell, as the Loggers rallied from an early 8-2 deficit, scoring three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth before the game was stopped due to a time limit. Knappa almost certainly would have added more runs in the seventh, if the Loggers had had the chance.
“I am sure we would have, but that's O.K.,” said Knappa coach Jeff Miller. “We got 19 players into the game and enjoyed the great weather all weekend. Good, fun, competitive games all summer. We view summer as strictly developmental.”
In Warrenton's 13-3 victory over Astoria Ford, Warrior pitching outlasted Astoria's in a contest that featured 12 walks.
Warrenton's Wyatt Bond had a key two-run single in the second inning, Cam'Ron Daniels had a two-run hit to right in the third, and eighth grader-to-be R.J. Thornton had a run-scoring single in a fifth inning rally for the Warriors, who were missing brothers Talon and Tyson McGrorty from the lineup.
