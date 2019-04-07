Gaston and Knappa avoided a rainout, and met for their scheduled Northwest League baseball doubleheader at the Ridgefield, Washington sports complex for two games late Friday night.
The Loggers won a pair of no-hitters, 19-2 and 15-0, making it three five-inning wins over the Greyhounds in three days. Knappa outscored Gaston by a combined 45-2 in last week's three-game series, in which the Greyhounds had a total of four hits.
Knappa improves to 3-0 in league play, while Gaston falls to 0-6.
In Game 1, three pitchers combined to throw Knappa's first no-hitter of 2019. Eli Takalo, Tristin Wallace and Devin Hoover gave up five walks, but struck out seven and did not allow a hit in the five-inning.
At the plate, Takalo was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored. Hoover and Wallace each had a triple.
Three Gaston pitchers walked 10 and hit two batters.
Logan Flues threw Knappa's second no-hitter in Game 2, in which the Loggers held a 15-run lead through four innings.
Takalo was 4-for-4 again, with a double and two triples for the Loggers, who dropped one spot in the rankings to No. 6.
Knappa is scheduled to play a three-game series this week with Nestucca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.