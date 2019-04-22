Most of the action took place in the sixth inning Monday night at Valley Catholic, where the Valiants posted a 3-1 win over Seaside in Cowapa League baseball action.
After Valley Catholic scored one run in the first inning, the two teams battled through four scoreless innings.
The Gulls tied the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth, as Gage McFadden reached on an error, took third on a single by Justin Morris, then scored on a single by Chase Januik.
Valley Catholic answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, which featured a leadoff home run by sophomore George Eisenhardt, and later a squeeze bunt that scored Daniel Pruitt for a two-run lead.
Seaside loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but relief pitcher James Baglai got the final batter to ground into a force-out play at second to end the game.
The Gulls, 2-4 in league, have three days off before playing Friday at Tillamook.
