One big inning helped Valley Catholic score an 8-1 win Thursday night over Seaside, in Cowapa League baseball action at Broadway Field.
The Valiants turned a 1-0 lead through three innings into a 7-0 lead with a six-run fourth inning.
Valley Catholic pitchers George Eisenhardt and James Baglai did the rest, limiting Seaside to four hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Brayden Johnson had three of Seaside's four hits, and drove in the lone run.
Tommy Melillo was 3-for-5 for the Valiants, who are scheduled to play Saturday at Warrenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.