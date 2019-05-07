The Valley Catholic Valiants snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs over the fifth and sixth innings, on their way to a 5-1 win over Astoria in Cowapa League baseball action Tuesday in Beaverton.
Valley Catholic's George Eisenhardt pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing just four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks, before James Baglai came on to record the final out.
The Valiants had nine hits off three Astoria pitchers, with Baglai and Eisenhardt finishing with two hits apiece.
Will Reed, Ebin Hillard and Danny Johnson each had a double for Astoria, which finishes 6-6 in league play. Seaside and Valley Catholic are currently tied for third at 5-6. The Gulls play Friday at Banks, while the Valiants play Friday at Tillamook.
