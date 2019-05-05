Valley Catholic led from start to finish in a Cowapa League baseball game Friday at Broadway Field, where the Valiants scored a 10-4 win over Seaside.
Valiant pitchers George Eisenhardt and James Baglai gave up seven hits, with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Seaside's Payton Westerholm was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, but the Gulls were unable to score more than one run in any inning.
Duncan Thompson had two hits and Travis Fenton added a triple for Seaside, which falls to 4-6 in league play, a half-game behind Valley Catholic and one game behind Astoria, with two games remaining.
