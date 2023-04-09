No. 5-ranked Warrenton played its first baseball game in a week, and scored a 10-2 win over eighth-ranked Corbett Saturday afternoon at Columbia Memorial Hospital Field.

Warrenton pitchers Dawson Little, Dylon Atwood and Mikey Ulness combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts, as the Warriors built a 9-0 lead after four innings.

