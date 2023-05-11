In arguably the toughest 3A league in the state, the Warrenton baseball team kept pace with the top three, as Banks, Neah-Kah-Nie and the Warriors all won their respective games Wednesday.

At Huddleston Field, No. 6-ranked Warrenton beat Rainier, 8-1, to remain in a second place tie with No. 8-ranked Neah-Kah-Nie, which defeated Westside Christian.

Tags