In arguably the toughest 3A league in the state, the Warrenton baseball team kept pace with the top three, as Banks, Neah-Kah-Nie and the Warriors all won their respective games Wednesday.
At Huddleston Field, No. 6-ranked Warrenton beat Rainier, 8-1, to remain in a second place tie with No. 8-ranked Neah-Kah-Nie, which defeated Westside Christian.
Banks — rated No. 1 in the latest Oregon School Activities Association poll — topped Horizon Christian 11-1 to remain in first place.
Warrior starter Dylon Atwood was throwing strikes in Thursday’s win, scattering four hits with 15 strikeouts and one walk. The Warriors had eight hits from eight different players, which included a triple by Dawson Little and a double for Talon McGrorty.
Warrenton was coming off an 11-1 win over Neah-Kah-Nie the day before, as Little and Tyson McGrorty had three hits apiece.
Talon McGrorty threw just 59 pitches to get the win, combining with Atwood and Little on a three-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts.
