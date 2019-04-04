In a game that took just an hour-and-a-half to complete, Warrenton outlasted Scio 3-0 in a nonleague baseball game Thursday at Scio.
Warrenton pitchers Devin Jackson, Austin Little, Dalton Knight and Gabe Breitmeyer combined to throw just 76 pitches, and held the Loggers to five hits and no walks.
The Warriors also had just five hits, but scored the only run they would need in the first inning on a double by Jake Morrow that brought in Little.
Warrenton's Josh Earls had his first career hit in the fourth to score Kale'o Kapua, and Morrow scored in the seventh for the final run.
“We were just very sharp on defense,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “We're very pleased with where we're at defensively. And we hit the ball well. We had five guys who lined out on hard hits.”
The No. 8-ranked Warriors improve to 4-2 overall.
