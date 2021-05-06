Three Warrenton pitchers combined on a three-hitter for an 8-2 win over Willamina in a Coastal Range League baseball game Thursday at Huddleston Field.
Mike Ulness started and Cam Daniels pitched three solid innings with Dawson Little closing.
Warrenton’s biggest highlights included the first career hit for freshman Max Smith and an RBI sacrifice bunt from sophomore Damon Campbell.
Warrenton improved to 6-0 in league, tied with Rainier. After losing their season opener, the Warriors have won eight straight overall.
Astoria tops Tillamook in eight
Astoria bounced back from a 4-3 loss to Tillamook two days earlier, with a 5-4, eight-inning Cowapa League baseball win over the Cheesemakers Wednesday.
Astoria had five runs on just four hits with seven errors — but it was good enough to beat the Mooks, helping the Fishermen improve to 3-7 in league play, while the Cheesemakers drop to 3-5. Astoria has two league games remaining, both against Valley Catholic (1-7).
The Fishermen scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth, when Tony Tumbarello delivered a one-out single to center, scoring Niko Boudreau from third.
Boudreau had doubled to lead off the inning, just Astoria’s third hit of the game. Three Tillamook pitchers had allowed two hits through seven innings, but walked six and hit three batters.
Astoria pitchers Gunnar Olson and Karson Hawkins scattered five hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Combined, the two teams stranded 19 base runners.
Trailing 3-1 heading into the seventh inning, the Cheesemakers took advantage of a one-out walk and an Astoria error, and Colton Harman belted a three-run homer to give Tillamook a 4-3 lead.
Astoria battled back in the bottom of the seventh, as Hawkins was hit by a pitch to lead off and stole second. Aiden Giles was hit by a pitch, and Olson walked to load the bases.
Bo Williams followed with a ground ball that scored Hawkins with the tying run, sending the game to extra innings.