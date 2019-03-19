Warrenton won a low-scoring, defensive battle Tuesday against Tillamook, in nonleague baseball action at Huddleston Field.
Both teams combined for eight hits — all singles — while Warrenton pitchers Dalton Knight and Devin Jackson tossed a three-hit shutout, with 10 strikeouts and one walk. The two threw just 89 pitches, with Knight working six innings to pick up the win.
“It was a well-played, well-pitched game,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe, whose team improves to 2-1. “I felt like (the Cheesemakers) were doing things the right way, and Tyson Wilkes did a great job of locating and keeping us just off-balance enough at the plate. We had a good approach at the plate and made a lot of contact (Wilkes had four strikeouts), just not a lot of hits.”
That is, until the fourth inning, when Warrenton had three consecutive hits with two outs.
Gabe Breitmeyer had the first, stole second and scored on a single by Kale'o Kapua, who stole second and scored on a hit by Duane Falls.
Austin Little had Warrenton's two other hits.
Italian foreign exchange student Ambrogio Biancofiore had one of Tillamook's three hits.
Warrenton is scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday at Monroe.
