Warrenton hosted Willamina in a Coastal Range League baseball contest Monday, and the No. 4-ranked Warriors cruised past the Bulldogs, 21-1, in a single game at Huddleston Field.
Warrenton junior Austin Little had the big day for the Warriors, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and a home run and five RBI's — four on a grand slam in the fourth inning — and he earned the victory as the winning pitcher, allowing five hits with six strikeouts in four innings. Duane Falls pitched the fifth.
Maverick Pedraza was 2-for-2 at the plate for the Warriors, who scored 11 runs in the fourth inning, and also turned a double play defensively.
Warrenton improves to 3-0 in league, as the Warriors tune up for three more home games this week. Warrenton hosts Clatskanie on Wednesday, followed by a doubleheader Friday with Rainier.
