Nine players was all the Warrenton Warriors had on Saturday at Ernie Aiken Field, but nine was all they needed.
The Warriors posted two more wins on their way to another impressive sweep on a full day of Junior Baseball in Astoria, where Warrenton defeated Ilwaco 13-3 and Knappa 7-3.
Neah-Kah-Nie followed with a 7-0 victory over Knappa, and Astoria Ford capped the night with a 3-0 win over Tillamook.
Dane Gouge’s Astoria Ford is sponsoring all Junior Baseball games in Astoria this summer, with three more games on tap both Tuesday and Thursday.
In their two wins on Saturday, the Warriors gave up the first run in both games, then bounced back with good pitching and a flurry of extra base hits and base stealing to win both games.
In Game 1, Ilwaco’s Kaeden Lyster drove in teammate Jackson Wilkin to give Ilwaco the first run of the day, but Warrenton scored six in the bottom of the second.
Dylon Atwood had a ground rule double to left field to bring in Hordie Bodden Bodden, who came to the plate again later in the inning and belted a bases-loaded triple for a 6-1 lead.
In the third inning, it was Duane Falls’ turn, who blasted another bases-loaded triple to the fence to help the Warriors pull away. Bodden Bodden had another triple in the fifth to drive in the game-ending run.
“T.J. Hicks had his best day of the season, and Hordie is demonstrating the potential that he has with speed and power,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “The first five guys in our lineup, we have some very fast kids. The big part is, I’m just pleased with the commitment from the players of having them show up five days a week.
“Our pitchers are improving their control with every outing, and we were obviously hitting the ball with some power,” he said.
Mike Ulness pitched Warrenton to the Game 1 win, and Dawson Little got the second game against Knappa.
Knappa’s Tanner Jackson had a leadoff double and scored on a sacrifice bunt from Mark Miller, before the Warriors took the lead for good in the bottom of the first.
Ryan Hoagland drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on wild pitches, and scored on a double by Falls. Atwood’s single scored Falls, and Atwood later scored on a double steal.
Little had a two-run double in the fifth, and Nathan Streibeck’s infield single scored Little for a 7-1 lead.
Knappa pitcher Logan Morrill kept the Warriors scoreless over the second, third and fourth innings (striking out the side in the fourth), but took the loss.
Pirates 7, Loggers 0
Knappa’s very young team — which will have just two returning varsity players in 2021 — had just one hit in the Game 3 loss to Neah-Kah-Nie.
The Pirates held a 3-0 lead through four innings, then scored four in the fifth.
Keygan Wagner was 2-for-3 and scored twice for Neah-Kah-Nie, while Pirate pitchers Eddie Loza and Wagner combined on a six-inning one-hitter, with 12 strikeouts and four walks and four hit batters.
Three Logger pitchers (Kutter Ball, Mark Miller, Addison Pietila) gave up seven hits and eight walks with 10 strikeouts.
Astoria Ford 3, Tillamook 0
Astoria Ford pitchers Gunnar Olson and Tony Tumbarello tossed a two-hit shutout over Tillamook, 3-0, in Saturday’s final game.
Olson pitched four-and-a-third innings, allowing both hits with eight strikeouts, while Tumbarello struck out two to pick up the save.
Bo Williams and Olson both went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the offense.
“We pitched great and played outstanding defense tonight,” said Astoria Ford coach Tyler Lyngstad, whose team hosts games with Tillamook and Neah-Kah-Nie Tuesday.
