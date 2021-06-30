The summer baseball season opened for business Monday at Warrenton, where the Warriors defeated Seaside 15-5 in a Junior Baseball contest at Huddleston Field.
Game 2 of the scheduled doubleheader was suspended after two innings, with the Warriors leading 12-7.
Warrenton pitchers Dylon Atwood, Dawson Little and Cam Daniels combined on a three-hitter, with Tanner Kraushaar collecting two doubles for the Gulls.
Atwood had two hits for Warrenton, while Little had a double, Nate Streibeck added a triple, and Josh Earls scored four runs.
Warrenton also won Tuesday's 'B' contest at Seaside, 13-7. The 'B' games feature primarily younger players from each school.
Odie Wilson and Dawson Little each had a triple for the Warriors, who play Thursday at Neah-Kah-Nie.
Knappa pounds Clatskanie
Just two days after finishing the basketball season, Knappa opened the Junior Baseball summer season with a doubleheader sweep Monday at Clatskanie, 12-1 and 14-3.
Addison Piettila got the victory on the mound in Game 1, while Logan Morrill was the winner in Game 2.
At the plate, the Loggers had standout games from Ash Baldwin and Mark Miller in the opener, and Jude Miller, Tanner Jackson and Piettila in Game 2.
Knappa is scheduled to play Thursday at Seaside.