On a five-game road swing on the way to southern Oregon, the Warrenton baseball team opened with a 12-2 win Monday afternoon over No. 2-ranked South Umpqua. The game took place at Scio High School.

The Warriors rapped out 10 hits, including a 4-for-4 day for Kaison Smith.

