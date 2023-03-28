On a five-game road swing on the way to southern Oregon, the Warrenton baseball team opened with a 12-2 win Monday afternoon over No. 2-ranked South Umpqua. The game took place at Scio High School.
The Warriors rapped out 10 hits, including a 4-for-4 day for Kaison Smith.
Smith had a double, while teammate Dawson Little was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Little and Dylon Atwood combined on the mound, allowing five hits with six strikeouts.
South Umpqua committed eight errors.
After a short break, the Warriors played Scio and jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one inning, on their way to an 11-0 win.
Little and Odin Wilson each had a double, while four Warrenton pitchers combined on a one-hitter, with eight strikeouts and five walks.
The Warriors finish the road trip with three games in the Challenger Classic, Wednesday through Friday in Medford.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
