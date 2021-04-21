Playing its first league game in nearly two years, the Warrenton Warriors made a triumphant return to their home field Tuesday, scoring a 16-1 win over Clatskanie in a Coastal Range League baseball game.
A lot went right for the Warriors, as three pitchers combined on a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts, while Warrenton capped a good day at the plate with nine runs in the fourth inning to end the game after five.
It was just the opposite for the Tigers, who committed seven errors, and four pitchers combined to walk eight.
Josh Earls had Warrenton’s biggest day at the plate, with three hits and three RBIs. A bases-loaded single by Earls in the fourth turned into a two-base error that scored all three runners.
Duane Falls earned the win on the mound. The first eight outs recorded by the Warriors were strikeouts for Falls, who struck out eight batters in three innings. Dawson Little and freshman Cam’Ron Daniels each pitched an inning to finish the no-hitter.
Warrenton plays a doubleheader Friday at Clatskanie.
Loggers defeat Pirates
Even after a year off, not much has changed between the Neah-Kah-Nie and Knappa baseball teams.
Going back to 2007, the Loggers have now beaten the Pirates in 29 straight meetings, with the overwhelming majority not going past five innings.
Tuesday’s game did go the complete seven, but Knappa won again, 12-7, in a Northwest League game at Rockaway Beach.
The Pirates outhit the Loggers 10 to five, but Neah-Kah-Nie also committed six errors and walked 14 batters.
Kutter Ball had two of Knappa’s five hits, while Cameron Miethe had a double and scored twice for the Loggers, who led 9-2 after three-and-a-half innings.
Knappa hosts a doubleheader Friday with the Pirates.
Astoria blanks Valley
Astoria scored its first win of the season Monday afternoon, an 8-0 decision over Valley Catholic at CMH Field.
The Fishermen had all the runs they would need after one inning, with four runs in the bottom of the first.
Tony Tumbarello reached on an error and scored on a double steal, Gunnar Olson scored on a base hit by Bo Williams, and Karson Hawkins drove in Williams and Niko Boudreau on a single to center.
Astoria collected eight hits off three Valley Catholic pitchers, while the Valiants committed five errors in the field.
Olson was Astoria’s only multiple hitter, with a single and a double to go with two runs scored. Michael Moore scored twice and Williams drove in two runs.
Olson also pitched six innings for the victory, allowing just two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Astoria hosts Seaside Friday.
Seaside tops Tillamook
Seaside warmed up for Wednesday’s Cowapa League baseball showdown with Banks with a 9-5 win Monday at Tillamook.
In a back-and-forth contest, Seaside led 2-0 after two innings, Tillamook led 4-2 after three, and the teams were tied 5-5 after four.
The Gulls scored two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to pull away, and pitchers Tanner Kraushaar and Justin Morris did the rest, holding Tillamook to seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Tillamook pitchers Trask Petersen and Junior Gonzalez struck out 18 batters with just two walks and seven hits allowed.